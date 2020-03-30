Coronavirus: 2.5 mn families to avail Punjab govt’s relief package    

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Monday earmarked Rs 10 billion for Insaf Relief Package to fight coronavirus in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

The chief minister directed the authorities to launch the programme soon, under which cash amounts will be distributed among the needy families.

“Around 2,500,000 families will be distributed Rs 8000 in two-installments,” he said adding that they would ensure that only deserving families benefit from the package.

He said that the requests for availing the package would be received online and after verifying the details, the amount will be transferred to them via online transaction.

Usman Buzdar said that the relief package announced by the Punjab government is separate from the one announced by the federal government.

Earlier in the day, the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) on Monday approved the relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan last week amid coronavirus pandemic.

As per details, the ECC held in Islamabad with Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has approved the technical supplementary grant of Rs25 billion for National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for fighting the spread of Coronavirus on an emergency basis.

The ECC has approved Rs200 billion for daily wagers, while Rs100 billion has been fixed for industries. The meeting also allocated Rs50 billion for utility stores.

Likewise, Rs70bn relief announced for petroleum products was also approved by ECC.

Moreover, Rs 110 billion will be provided for relief in electricity and gas bills, Rs 100 billion for emergency relief funds.

The technical supplementary grant approved for NDMA would be utilized to gain logistic support and the provision of different types of protection equipments against the virus-like respirators/face masks etc.

