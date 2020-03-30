Imran Khan directs to establish body to review country-wide food stocks

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting of government’s economic team and directed them to ensure availability of essential commodities across the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Imran Khan said that they were facing a situation that has never happened in the history and it is time to improve mobility of the government institutions to effectively fight coronavirus.

“The government will take measures to provide relief to the masses especially the low-income and poor segments,” he said adding that along with the pandemic, the government also faces challenge to fight poverty.

The premier said that overseas Pakistanis are a ray of hope for the country at the time of pandemic as they had extended their complete support for the country in times of need.

He said that the country had the ability to fight out any challenge.

Imran Khan directed the economic team to keep a close eye on shortage of essential commodities country-wide and directed to establish a special committee comprising of federal and provincial officials aimed at reviewing food stocks on daily-basis.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday via video link.

According to details, the cabinet meeting, which will be chaired by PM Imran Khan, will discuss the four-point agenda.

According to the agenda of the meeting, the power division will brief cabinet about the measures taken in the energy sector, while the cabinet will also be briefed about steps taken to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Recommendations of the International Labor Conference will also be presented before the cabinet. Cabinet will also approve decisions taken in the last 2 meetings of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Cabinet meeting will also review the effects of coronavirus on the economy of the country.

