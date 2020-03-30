ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday via video link, ARY News reported.

According to details, the cabinet meeting, which will be chaired by PM Imran Khan, will discuss the four-point agenda.

According to the agenda of the meeting, the power division will brief cabinet about the measures taken in the energy sector, while the cabinet will also be briefed about steps taken to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Recommendations of the International Labor Conference will also be presented before the cabinet. Cabinet will also approve decisions taken in the last 2 meetings of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Cabinet meeting will also review the effects of coronavirus on the economy of the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan will once again take the nation into confidence on the coronavirus crisis and the measures his government has been making to curb the spread of the deadly disease today.

He chaired a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) core committee yesterday wherein Planning Minister Asad Umar and Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar gave a detailed briefing on the adverse impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the national economy.

The meeting took stock of the situation stemming from the spread of the virus in parts of the country.

It was decided during the meeting that the prime minister will take the nation into confidence and outline the nuts and bolts of his government’s strategy to deal with the coronavirus.

