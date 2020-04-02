KARACHI: Pakistan reported its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on February 26 when a 22-year-old man was tested positive for the deadly virus at a high-end private hospital in Karachi after returning from Iran.

Yahya Jafri has now recuperated from Coronavirus that has so far affected around 2,300 and killed more than 30 people countrywide.

The young man today donated his plasma, which upon approval of the country’s drug regulator (DRAP) will be transfused into critically ill patients of Coronavirus to boost their immune system, thereby helping them recover fast and slow the spread of the virus.

Haematologist Dr Saqib Anasri told a presser that Yahya Jafri, who was affected by the virus, donated his plasma, a liquid that remains after red and white blood cells and platelets are removed from blood.

Read More: Health expert suggests passive immunisation to slow COVID-19 spread

He said the plasma would be used to produce antibodies, ​a substance that the body produces in the blood to fight disease,

Dr Ansari said the youngster along with his family came to donate blood, for which he deserved applause.

Expressing happiness, Yaha Jafri said he is fortunate that his plasma would be of use to someone.

Read More: 1,200-bed field isolation centre at Karachi Expo Centre becomes functional

Comments

comments