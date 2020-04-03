Coronavirus patient flees from Hyderabad Civil Hospital

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: Police on Friday taken a coronavirus patient into custody, who fled away from the Civil Hospital Hyderabad’s isolation ward to reach home, ARY News reported.

As per details, the patient, a resident of Nasirabad, infected with the virus escaped from the hospital. Getting information, the police reached his home in Tando Muhammad Khan and taken him into custody.

The arrangements were being made to shift him back to the hospital, the local police said.

On March 26, a confirmed female patient of coronavirus also fled from the Jinnah Hospital, Lahore.

According to the MS of the hospital, 24-year-old female patient was admitted in high dependency unit of the Jinnah hospital in Lahore after being tested positive for the COVID-19.

The patient was identified as Saman Shehbaz a 24 year old female belonging toGulshan Ravi area of Lahore and she was admitted to the hospital five days ago and was tested positive for COVID-19

