Coronavirus patients surge to 34 in Pakistan, 21 in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The number of novel coronavirus cases in Pakistan has increased to 34 after 3 people returning from Saudi Arabia tested positive, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A fourth individual who tested positive has no recent travel history and it is being speculated that the virus was locally transmitted to the patient.

Earlier a case reported in Islamabad of a woman, who had recently arrived in the federal capital from the United Kingdom was first admitted at a private hospital but later shifted to an isolation ward at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and tested positive.

The patient said was said to be in critical condition and was being kept under ventilator, according to doctors.

Thirteen samples have been taken from the patient’s family members and the specimens have been sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

With four cases of COVID-19 in Sindh, the provincial tally has reached to 21 two of them recovered from the infection.

Sindh now has three locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, a mysterious pneumonia-like disease caused by the coronavirus.

Whereas the government has shut down marriage halls and cinema houses and imposed ban over public gatherings to avoid the spread of the virus. Moreover, all airports have been closed except those in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

