Mufti Muneeb Ur Rehman assures Sindh Govt full support on battle against coronavirus

KARACHI: Provincial Ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani paid a visit to the religious cleric and chairman Ruet-e-Hilal committee chairman Mufti Muneeb Ur Rehman on Sunday as coronavirus threats loom large, ARY News reported.

The meeting underscored the threats of deadly pandemic and the effects it could have on the economy and basic way of life.

The minister also took the cleric into confidence on the efforts being made by the provincial government to tackle coronavirus.

Mufti Muneeb Ur Rehman on this occasion praised the efforts afoot by the Sindh govt and assured his full support in the fight against coronavirus.

Yesterday, Chairman Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced to postpone his scheduled public appearances and gatherings amid looming threats of COVID-19, coronavirus.

The cleric said that the global pandemic was spreading rapidly within the country and the scheduled programs have been postponed keeping the threat in mind.

