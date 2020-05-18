Coronavirus: Plasma therapy yielding positive results, says Azra Pechuhu  

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazl Pechuhu on Monday said that passive immunization has yielded positive results and initially 11 COVID-19 patients received plasma therapy, ARY NEWS reported.

She said that plasma therapy has proved effective as three patients recovered within nine days from COVID-19 after undergoing treatment using the process.

“Five more patients are recovering from the virus,” she said adding that two of them were put on ventilator and are being treated.

The health minister said that the basic purpose of the passive immunization process was to avoid patient from being put on ventilator.

She said that clinical trials of the process is being carried out under the supervision of Blood Transfusion Authority. “If succeeded in yielding positive results from the process, it will not only benefit Sindh but entire Pakistan,” said Azra Fazl Pechuhu.

It is pertinent to mention here that plasma therapy for the treatment of coronavirus patients initiated at the hospitals on May 10 after the government allowed to carry out clinical trials of passive immunisation process.

Renowned haematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi, who had proposed the treatment of coronavirus patients through passive immunisation, has said that blood plasma of those who had recovered from the illness is being infused to Covid-19 patients who have been in a serious condition, to save lives.

Dr. Shamsi while talking to ARY News, has said that the recovered patients are coming in minimal numbers so far, to donate their blood plasma, which is required to save the patients.

He assured that plasma donation to COVID-19 patient was safe and secured procedure as the donor has to undergo multiple checks before donating their blood plasma.

Dr Tahir Shamsi said that plasma donation was so safe that the person who had donate his or her plasma earlier could again donate it after three weeks without feeling any weakness.

