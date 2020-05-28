Pakistan sees 2,076 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours as nationwide tally soars to 61,227

ISLAMABAD: The nationwide tally of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has soared to 61,227 after the emergence of as many as 2,076 new infections during the previous 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 36 more people died from the coronavirus, pushing the total number of fatalities across the country to 1,260.

22,037 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 24206 in Sindh, 8483 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3616 in Balochistan, 2015 in Islamabad, 651 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 219 in Azad Kashmir.

20,231 patients have so far recovered from the virus.

Pakistan has so far conducted 508,086 coronavirus tests, including 8,687 in last 24 hours.

Milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

Unthinkable just a few months ago, the United States on Wednesday surpassed the grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths, as the pandemic tightened its grip on Latin America.

With the European Union unveiling a massive recovery plan to step up its emergence from the crisis, the US figure was a sobering reminder of the devastation being wreaked around the globe by a virus that only emerged late last year.

Confirmed US deaths stood at 100,396 late Wednesday, with nearly 1.7 million infections, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The 24-hour toll shot back up after three days of sharp declines, to 1,401.

