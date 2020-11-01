Five more die, 255 test positive for coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE: The novel coronavirus has claimed five more lives and infected 255 people during the past 24 hours in Punjab on Sunday.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation, the spokesperson Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab said that five more people succumbed to the deadly virus in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,362 in the province.

He maintained that 255 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours. The province has overall reported 104,271 cases out of which 97,456 have recovered their health.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday had said that the number of COVID-19 cases is rising as people were not following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He had maintained that smart lockdown will be imposed in coronavirus hotspots in the province.

