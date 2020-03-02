Coronavirus: Schools registration suspended over violating closure orders

KARACHI: Sindh government on Monday suspended the registration of several schools in Karachi over violating the chief minister Sindh’s orders for province-wide closure till March 13 to avoid an outbreak of coronavirus in the educational institutes, ARY NEWS reported.

Director General (DG) Private Schools Mansoob Siddiqui visited parts of the city to review the implementation of the provincial government’s closure orders and suspended the registration of those found opened. He visited Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Nazimabad and North Karachi areas.

He also directed the chairman board of secondary education to take action against all those schools found guilty of violating the orders.

The owners of all the schools found violating the closure orders were summoned in the office of the director private school to seek an explanation of their acts.

Talking in ARY News talk show ‘Bakhabar Sawera’ earlier in the day, Sindh’s Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that the apprehension of breaking out of coronavirus in academic institutions still persists. The diagnosis of the disease required monitoring of a suspected case for two weeks, he said.

Read More: Virus fears: families in quarantine advised to not send children to schools

It is to be mentioned here that Sindh has announced the closure of educational institutions in the province till March 13 amid fears of spreading of the deadly virus.

The education minister, however, said that no further extension in school holidays will be announced.

Comments

comments