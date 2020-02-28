Virus fears: families in quarantine advised to not send children to schools

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department has conveyed new guidelines for clinical care and prevention of novel coronavirus to health officials across the province, reported ARY News.

All officials have been instructed to advise the families with children in quarantine at their homes after their return from China and Iran will not send their children to schools for fourteen days with effect from the date of their coming back home.

Earlier, on Feb 27, a list of 1500 people who have returned from coronavirus afflicted Iran was presented in a high-level meeting of Sindh Government functionaries chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

It was decided in the meeting that those Pakistanis that are yet to return from Iran will not be allowed to return to the country till the threat subsided, a Sindh Government spokesman said.

The first case of COVID-19 emerged in Karachi on Feb 26, a citizen who returned from Iran along with two of his friends was tested positive for the virus.

The second patient, identified in Islamabad, was shifted to quarantine in the capital’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

