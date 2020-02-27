ISLAMABAD: Amid lack of facility to test coronavirus in Gilgit Baltistan, five women suspected of contracting the virus from Hunza area are admitted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, ARY NEWS reported.

They have recently returned from Iran after performing pilgrimage and were initially treated at a Gilgit hospital. However, due to lack of testing facility, they were later referred to an isolation ward at PIMS designated for the coronavirus patients.

The doctors have sent their samples to the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad to undergo the test.

Two cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in Pakistan on Wednesday night as the first case of COVID-19 emerged in Karachi from a citizen who flew back from Iran along with his family.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, said in his Twitter messages today that two coronavirus cases have been detected in Pakistan.

In a statement to media, Dr Mirza detailed that one case is reported from Sindh and the second patient belongs to a tribal district. “Both affected persons came back to Pakistan from Iran, however, they are on an early stage of the disease that is curable.”

“No one will be allowed to leave the quarantine zone until their screening is completed. We are making maximum arrangements on the Iran border in view of coronavirus outspread in Qom city.”

It emerged that the second patient had travelled through Lahore to enter into Islamabad, however, the test results of his family members remained negative for the virus.

