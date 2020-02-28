Student quarantined on return from Wuhan cleared of coronavirus

FAISALABAD: A person who was moved to an isolation ward of Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital on suspicion of carrying COVID-19 after his return from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the heart of the coronavirus outbreak, has been cleared of the disease, reported ARY News.

The Pakistani student had flown back from a Wuhan university on Feb 16.

He was shifted to an isolation ward at the hospital yesterday on suspicion of having the COVID-19 that has so far killed over 2,700 people and infected 78,824 others in mainland China and spread to other countries.

The provincial health department had forwarded samples of his phlegm to the National Institute of Health, Islamabad for testing.

His tests came negative today. Subsequently, he was released from the hospital.

The first case of COVID-19 emerged in Karachi on Feb 26, a citizen who returned from Iran along with two of his friends was tested positive for the virus.

The second patient, identified in Islamabad, was shifted to quarantine in the capital’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

