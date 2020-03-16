Coronavirus: Sindh chief minister summons emergency meeting

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has summoned an emergency meeting today (Monday) amid coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported.

The meeting is scheduled to take place today at 3pm at the Chief Minister’s House. Major decisions are expected to be taken in the meeting with regard to the novel coronavirus.

Sources privy to the development said decision to expand vacations of employees working in the big industries to be extended on temporary basis.

Earlier in the day, at least 41 more people were confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Monday morning, pushing Sindh’s tally to 76.

Read more: Sindh reports 41 new coronavirus cases, Pakistan’s tally climbs to 94

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab had said that four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karachi, while 37 people tested positive for COVID-19 from amongst the people who arrived in Sukkur from Taftan.

Earlier on Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had imposed complete ban on visits/travel of all the government officers with immediate effect.

According to sources, the CM Sindh had directed the public officers to participate in the meetings through video conference.

He had directed the Sindh chief secretary to inform the federal government about the decision.

