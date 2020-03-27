Coronavirus: Sindh govt denies flour shortage amid lockdown   

KARACHI: Sindh government on Friday denied reports of flour shortage in the province amid lockdown due to rising coronavirus tally and said that it has enough stocks available to meet the provincial needs, ARY NEWS reported.

In a statement issued today, provincial Minister for Agriculture, Supply and Prices Ismail Rahu said that the Sindh government has temporarily allowed the flour mills to purchase directly from the market in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour.

“The province has also started purchasing of wheat in order to overcome any shortage,” he said adding that 5000 metric tons flour was provided to Karachi on daily basis.

The flour mills are providing 50,000 bags of 20 kilogram in the city while 20,000 bags of the same quantity is provided to Saylani Trust for distribution, he said adding that strict action would taken against anyone hoarding or selling out flour bags on higher prices.

Ismail Rahu said that the province expects 3.8 million tonnes wheat production in the ongoing year and the government would purchase 37 percent of it at the rate of Rs 1400 per 40 kilograms.

He said that although the purchasing period is delayed due to lockdown, however, they have ordered purchase of 11.2 million plastic bags and 2.8 million other bags to store wheat in the government godowns.

“We have already given targets of purchasing to the districts and have also established 525 purchasing centres to facilitate the growers,” the minister said adding that they would conduct a strict monitoring of the entire process to facilitate small growers.

