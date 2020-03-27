Karachi reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, bring Sindh’s tally 440

KARACHI: 19 more coronavirus cases were detected in Sindh on Friday, bringing the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases to 440, ARY News reported.

According to the Sindh Health Department, 11 cases were reported in Karachi, 7 from Larkana quarantine center and one positive COVID-19 case was detected in Hyderabad.

Karachi’s count of COVID-19 positive patients has reached 164, while there are a total of 114 cases of local transmission in the port city so far.

Out of 449 cases in Sindh, 14 patients have recovered so far. All recovered patients belong to Karachi and Hyderabad.

Earlier on Thursday, the Sindh government announced ban congregational prayers in mosques including Friday prayers in the province till April 05.

The decision was announced by the provincial spokesman Murtaza Wahab on his Twitter account. He said that the provincial government has taken a big decision placing a ban on congregational prayers at the mosques from masses.

“The decision is taken after consulting all religious leaders hailing from different school of thoughts and medical experts,” he said.

It must be noted that the number of deaths from the coronavirus rose to 10 while 1,235 have been affected, according to the latest report released by the National Command and Control Center on coronavirus on Friday.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, reported that Sindh province has been affected more due to the virus, where the number of cases stands at 429, Punjab 408, Balochistan 131, KP 147, Gilgit-Baltistan, 91, Islamabad 27 and a two cases were reported in Azad Kashmir.

