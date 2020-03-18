Coronavirus: Sindh govt to buy 60,000 ration bags in first phase

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to buy 60,000 bags of ration in first phase for distribution amid coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ration bags to include, flour, rice, pulses, dry milk and other things.

The bags will be distributed through the Provincial Disasters Management Authority. After the decision of the provincial government the PDMA has started preparations for the purchase of ration bags.

The PDMA has sought quotations from the sellers within three days.

It may be noted that 181 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Sindh, thus so far.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had issued directives for provision of ration to families of the people put in quarantine in Sukkur on their doorstep.

The chief minister had said the provincial government will take care of the families of those kept at the Sukkur isolation centre.

He had said he is well aware of the fact that the people being quarantined for the COVID-19 had families to feed.

The chief minister asked them to focus on their health and not worry about their families back home.

