Families of people kept at Sukkur isolation centre to get ration on doorstep

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday issued directives for provision of ration to families of the people put in quarantine in Sukkur on their doorstep, reported ARY News.

The chief minister said the provincial government will take care of the families of those kept at the Sukkur isolation centre.

He said he is well aware of the fact that the people being quarantined for the COVID-19 had families to feed.

The chief minister asked them to focus on their health and not worry about their families back home.

It is noteworthy that the Sindh government has established a coronavirus pandemic emergency care and cure center with isolation wards with 2,000 beds capacity at the newly constructed Labour colony in Sukkur.

According to a spokesman of the provincial health department, the health desks have also been set up at the Karachi airport for screening of all passengers.

#SindhGovt has established #CoronavirusPandemic emergency care & cure center with isolation wards & approx 2000 beds at newly constructed Labour Colony flats in Sukkur. #SindhHealth pic.twitter.com/4BiJ2HOP3e — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) March 16, 2020

It is to mention here that Sindh has reported the highest number of 103 coronavirus cases thus far.

The media coordinator to the Sindh health minister, Meeran Yousuf confirmed the total number of cases in the province has reached 103 after 15 more people returning from Taftan were tested positive for the disease this evening.

