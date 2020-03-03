Coronavirus: Sindh govt announces closure of all public libraries

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday announced the closure of all public libraries across the province to avoid the spread of coronavirus, ARY News reported.

“All public libraries in Sindh will remain close till March 13 to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the province,” according to a notification released by Sindh Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department.

It is to be mentioned here that Sindh had announced the closure of educational institutions in the province till March 13 amid fears of spreading of the deadly virus.

The education minister, however, said that no further extension in school holidays will be announced.

Balochistan province, bordering Iran, has announced holidays for academic institutions till March 15.

Pakistan has also sealed its border with neighboring Iran, which is badly hit by the outbreak that has claimed over 50 lives in the country.

Pakistan has set up isolation wards along its Iran border and Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in China has been generally declining after significant quarantine efforts, although the 11 new infections reported on Tuesday outside Hubei was the highest for five days.

In total, more than 80,000 people have been infected by the new coronavirus in mainland China.

Worldwide, close to 3,100 people have died of the illness.

