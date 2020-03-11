Sindh health deptt issues coronavirus advisory for schools

KARACHI: Sindh health department has issued an advisory for schools across the province that would commence academic activities from March 16 after a long spell of holidays over coronavirus fear, ARY NEWS reported.

The advisory was issued after the Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday clarified that all the public and private educational institutes will reopen on March 16 across the province.

The health department asked the students who had visited a foreign country within the past 15 to 20 days to stay at home in the advisory and directed the schools’ administration to bar entry into school of all those, either pupil or school staffers, showing virus symptoms.

Students whose relatives have arrived from a foreign tour during the last 15 days are also advised against coming to the educational institute.

The advisory also asked the children having respiratory issues to stay at home while all students have been asked to refrain from visiting a crowded place.

It directed the schools to ensure a three-feet distance between the students during the classes in order to avoid transfer of coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Sindh govt suspends registration of 20 schools over violating closure orders

The students are asked to used napkins during coughs along with using soap and sanitizers to wash hands. The schools are directed to setup coronavirus health desks within the premises and contact coronavirus control room if they need further information on the matter.

Meanwhile, serious questions have been raised over the implementation of the advisory as most of the schools across the province are established on small areas, making it impossible for them to implement some of the advisory points including keeping a safe distance during classes and avoiding crowded places.

