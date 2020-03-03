KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday took strict action and suspended the registration of several schools in Karachi over violating the orders of province-wide school closure, ARY News reported.

Registrar Private Schools visited parts of the city to review the implementation of the provincial government’s closure orders and suspended the registration of 20 private schools in Karachi.

The Sindh govt on Monday also suspended the registration of 40 schools across the city. Director General (DG) Private Schools Mansoob Siddiqui visited parts of the city to review the implementation of the provincial government’s closure orders and suspended the registration of those found opened. He visited Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Nazimabad and North Karachi areas.

He also directed the chairman board of secondary education to take action against all those schools found guilty of violating the orders.

It is to be mentioned here that Sindh has announced the closure of educational institutions in the province till March 13 amid fears of spreading of the deadly virus.

Talking in ARY News talk show ‘Bakhabar Sawera’on Monday, Sindh’s Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that the apprehension of breaking out of coronavirus in academic institutions still persists. The diagnosis of the disease required monitoring of a suspected case for two weeks, he said.

The education minister, however, said that no further extension in school holidays will be announced.

