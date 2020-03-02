Eight suspected coronavirus patients tested negative: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday said efforts are underway to purge the Sindh province of the novel coronavirus, reported ARY News.

Chairing a fifth meeting in connection with measures to counter the infection, he said samples of eight people suspected to be carrying the virus were sent to National Institute of Health for testing which came back negative.

The chief minister was informed that so far 2,301 people have returned from Iran.

He was further briefed that the government’s measures are yielding positive results.

Murad Ali Shah expressed gratitude to all the authorities concerned over timely efforts to contain the deadly disease.

It is noteworthy that so far four confirmed cases of the coronavirus have emerged in the country with two of them reported from Sindh

Earlier, on Feb 29, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza had reported two more positive cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the tally of those diagnosed with the virus to four.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the SAPM on health said that the government is taking the national disaster management authority (NDMA) onboard to ensure the availability of preventive masks.

