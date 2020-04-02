Coronavirus: Sindh govt distributes money among 94,934 needy families

KARACHI: Sindh government on Thursday said that it has distributed an amount of Rs569.604 million among 94,934 needy families in the province amid lockdown in the province due to coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by Spokesman of the provincial government Murtaza Wahab on his Twitter account.

He said that each family received an amount of Rs 6000.



He said that each family received an amount of Rs 6000. “Happy to inform you that the amount has been released and availed by the said beneficiaries.”

He also shared a letter with his post, showing an official correspondence between the provincial finance official and Sindh Bank executive vice president regarding transfer of an amount from the provincial zakat fund to the beneficiaries holding Benazir Muawinat Card of Guzara Allowance.

In another move on Thursday, Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said that the government will provide ration to daily wagers and the needy people at their door step aimed at providing relief to them amid coronavirus lockdown.

Talking to journalists, Imtiaz Shaikh said that the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He maintained that the ration will be distributed among the people with the help of assistant commissioners and the representatives of the UCs from Friday (tomorrow).

The minister said that the deputy commissioners have been directed in this regard.

