Coronavirus SOPs being implemented at railway stations, trains: PR

LAHORE: The spokesperson of the Pakistan Railways (PR) has said that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic were being fully implemented at railway stations and trains, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The spokesperson clarified that the schedule of trains was unchanged and coronavirus SOPs are being implemented at all railway stations and trains.

It added that no passengers will be allowed to travel through train without wearing face mask, whereas, 70 per cent of travellers will be allowed to board a train.

According to PR management, special monitoring is being conducted at ticket reservation centres. The spokesperson added that 50 per cent of people are getting their tickets issued through the online system without standing in queues at the reservation centres.

Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases amid the third wave of the disease, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) head and Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had asked the provinces on Monday to ensure strict compliance of the Covid-related SOPs.

In a letter to the provinces, Asad Umar had underscored the need for joint efforts to stem the spread of the pandemic. He asked the provinces to take effective measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Social and political gatherings were the main cause of the spread of COVID-19, read the letter. Asad Umar highlighted that people were not following SOPs issued by the NCOC to limit the spread of Covid-19 in the ceremonies.

The federal government took steps to stem the tide of coronavirus cases by imposing restrictions in the hotspot areas and issued multiple warnings for taking ‘tough decisions’ in case of the pandemic situation worsens in the country.

