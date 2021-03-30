Pakistan records 100 Covid deaths, 4,084 infections in a day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded a steep rise in COVID-19 infections and mortalities as 100 more patients have died of coronavirus during the past 24 hours and 4,084 new cases were recorded, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 100 more lives and 4,084 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 48,566 and the positivity rate stood at 8.82 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 46,269 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,153,364 since the first case was reported.

According to the statistics, 115 patients were declared critical, adding to the total number of patients suffering from sensitive health condition up to 3,170.

Overall 600,278 people have recovered from the virus including 2,081 who have regained their health from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

Read: Punjab announces ‘effective’ lockdown in districts with over 12% Covid positivity rate

Yesterday, President Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had tested positive for COVID-19, days after the former got the first dose of the anti-COVID jab.

On March 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also tested positive for the infection. However, SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan said that PM Imran Khan has made a steady recovery from COVID-19 and has been advised that he could resume his work.

Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases amid the third wave of the disease, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) head and Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had asked the provinces on Monday to ensure strict compliance of the Covid-related SOPs.

In a letter to the provinces, Asad Umar had underscored the need for joint efforts to stem the spread of the pandemic. He asked the provinces to take effective measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Social and political gatherings were the main cause of the spread of COVID-19, read the letter. Asad Umar highlighted that people were not following SOPs issued by the NCOC to limit t;he spread of Covid-19 in the ceremonies.

The federal government took steps to stem the tide of coronavirus cases by imposing restrictions in the hotspot areas and issued multiple warnings for taking ‘tough decisions‘ in case of the pandemic situation worsens in the country.

