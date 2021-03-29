ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak have tested positive for COVID-19, days after the former got the first dose of the anti-COVID jab, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Arif Alvi said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and prayed that may Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees.

وازا مرضت فھوا یشفین اور جب میں بیمار ہوتا ہوں تو وہی شفا دیتا ہے I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine، but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 29, 2021

President Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi on March 15 got their first anti-Covid jab during the second phase of the vaccination, where elderly people are being inoculated across the country.

According to details, the president and his wife visited the Tarlai vaccination centre in Islamabad, where they were administered the anti-COVID vaccine.

Perwaiz Khatak is diagnosed with Covid positive. Get well soon PK — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) March 29, 2021



Other than the president, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has also tested positive for the deadly infection. The announcement in this regard was made by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

It is pertinent to mention here that on March 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan also tested positive for the infection. However, SAPM Dr. Faisal Sultan yesterday said that PM Imran Khan has made a steady recovery from COVID-19 and has been advised that he could resume his work.

Faisal Sultan took to Twiter, saying “PM Imran Khan has made steady clinical recovery from Covid and his lab parameters have remained stable.”

He further shared that Imran Khan has been advised that he may resume work and build up his work routine over the next few days. “This is in line with national and int’l guidelines,” he said besides also sharing the guidelines.

Comments

comments