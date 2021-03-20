Web Analytics
PM Imran Khan tests COVID-19 positive, confirms Dr Faisal

Imran Khan Tested Positive

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday, confirmed SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, ARY News reported. 

Dr Faisal Sultan in his tweet said that the premier has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, NCOC head Asad Umar said that the premier is perfectly fine and he was infected with the virus before receiving the COVID vaccine jab. Replying to a query he said that the UK variant of the COVID-19 is spreading sharply and urged the masses to ensure strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan got his first COVID-19 jab during the second phase of the vaccination.

Read more: PM Imran Khan gets COVID-19 jab

The premier had received the anti-COVID jab from Islamabad. On the occasion, he had appealed to the nation to ensure strict adherence to the SOPs designed to counter COVID-19 spread.

