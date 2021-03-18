PM Imran Khan gets COVID-19 jab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday got his first COVID-19 jab during the second phase of the vaccination, where elderly people are being inoculated across the country, ARY News reported.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے کورونا ویکسین لگوا لی۔ اس موقع پر وزیر اعظم نے قوم سے اپیل کی کہ کورونا کی تیسری لہر کے پیش نظر ایس اوپیز پر مکمل عمل درآمد کو یقینی بنایا جائے ملک بھر میں کورونا ویکسین لگانے کی مہم جاری ہے pic.twitter.com/jZttUIYXLL — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 18, 2021

The premier received the anti-COVID jab from Islamabad. On the occasion, he appealed to the nation to ensure strict adherence to the SOPs designed to counter COVID-19 spread.

Earlier this week, President Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi got their first COVID-19 jab during the second phase of the vaccination.

As anti-COVID vaccination for elderly people aged above 60 has begun in the country and there is a laid down procedure on getting oneself register for the jab.

The government has urged elderly people to register themselves for the vaccination process by sending an SMS on 1166 carrying the NIC number.

