Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Imran Khan gets COVID-19 jab

PM Imran Khan COVID-19 jab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday got his first COVID-19 jab during the second phase of the vaccination, where elderly people are being inoculated across the country, ARY News reported.

The premier received the anti-COVID jab from Islamabad. On the occasion, he appealed to the nation to ensure strict adherence to the SOPs designed to counter COVID-19 spread.

Earlier this week, President Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi got their first COVID-19  jab during the second phase of the vaccination.

As anti-COVID vaccination for elderly people aged above 60 has begun in the country and there is a laid down procedure on getting oneself register for the jab.

The government has urged elderly people to register themselves for the vaccination process by sending an SMS on 1166 carrying the NIC number.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Man arrested at Islamabad airport on arrival from Saudi Arabia

Pakistan

Pakistan desires enhancing bilateral trade volume with Kuwait: FM Qureshi

Pakistan

SHC removes name of Sharjeel Memon’s wife from ECL

Pakistan

You can now own house by paying just 10pc cost under NPHP

[X] Close