ISLAMABAD: As anti-COVID vaccination for elderly people aged above 60 has begun in the country and there is a laid down procedure on getting oneself register for the jab.

The government has urged elderly people to register themselves for the vaccination process by sending an SMS on 1166 carrying the NIC number.

The 13-digit national identity card number should be entered in the message without any spaces or hyphen.

A reply carrying a pin code would be sent on a similar number and the place and date of the anti-COVID vaccine would then be later conveyed as soon as the availability of the vaccine is confirmed.

After being informed regarding the date and venue, the person getting a jab had to visit the anti-COVID vaccine centre along with the original NIC and pin code. After verification of the credentials, the person would receive the anti-COVID jab.

Besides this, a message confirming the vaccination process would also be received on the person’s number.

Those eyeing to get vaccination could also visit an online portal- nims,nadra.gov.pk – for further information.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of coronavirus cases is rising again with the government believing that the third wave of Covid-19 has begun.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, said the government may have to opt for another lockdown in parts of the country if there is a continued increase in coronavirus cases.

