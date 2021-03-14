Covid cases surge as Pakistan sees 2,664 new infections in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: As many as 2,664 new cases of the novel coronavirus surfaced across the country over the past 24 hours, pushing the national tally to 605,200.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 32 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the death toll to 13,508.

A total of 40,564 samples were tested, out of which 2,664 turned out to be positive, the NCOC said. The positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 6.56 per cent, it pointed out, adding the number of active cases has increased to 21,121.

1,805 of the patients currently under treatment are said to be in critical condition. A total of 570,571 people have recuperated.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has called for immediate measures to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid rising number of cases.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, said the government may have to opt for another lockdown in parts of the country if there is a continued increase in coronavirus cases.

“The third wave of coronavirus has started in Pakistan and lockdown can be imposed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to curb the spread of coronavirus,” warned the minister.

