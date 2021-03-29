NCOC head asks provinces to strictly enforce coronavirus SOPs

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases amid the third wave of the disease, National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) head and Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar on Monday asked the provinces to ensure strict compliance of the Covid-related SOPs, ARY News reported.

In a letter to the provinces, Asad Umar underscored the need for joint efforts to stem the spread of the pandemic. He asked the provinces to take effective measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Social and political gatherings were the main cause of the spread of COVID-19, read the letter. Asad Umar further said that people were not following SOPs issued by the NCOC to limit the spread of Covid-19 in the ceremonies.

Read More: Provinces asked to take strict action over Covid SOP violations

Earlier on March 15, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had asked the provincial governments to take strict actions over violations of COVID-19 related SOPs.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had chaired the meeting of the NCOC.

The meeting had asked the provinces to ensure that SOPs were strictly followed in buses, hotels and other places, otherwise, strict actions resulting in the closure of tourism sector may also be considered.

The meeting had also emphasised the need for ensuring vaccination of senior citizens as majority of mortality cases belong to the senior group.

Comments

comments