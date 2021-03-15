Provinces asked to take strict action over Covid SOP violations

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) asked on Monday the provincial governments to take strict actions over violations of COVID-19 related SOPs.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar chaired a meeting of the NCOC.

The meeting asked the provinces to ensure that SOPs are strictly followed in buses, hotels and other places, otherwise, strict actions resulting in the closure of tourism sector may also be considered.

The meeting also emphasised the need for ensuring vaccination of senior citizens as majority of mortality cases belong to the senior group.

The forum appreciated the provinces for taking prudent actions for disease control through high impact interventions.

29 more deaths due to the coronavirus were reported in the country during the last 24 hours. The death toll has now reached 13,537 and there are now 22,038 active cases of the pandemic. According to the fresh statistics, 2,253 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

