Coronavirus spreads to 80 countries, 3286 deaths reported

Second coronavirus patient surfaced in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, 95,000 people have so far been diagnosed with the dangerous virus while 53,000 have been treated and declared fit to walk free, ARY News reported.

Deaths caused by the virus have surged to 3286 across the globe while 80 countries have reported positive cases.

Read More: Coronavirus death toll rises to nine in US

Deaths and contraction of the virus have been on the decline in China. 11 people have thus fire succumbed to the coronavirus in America while 130 are still under observation.

87 people have been diagnosed with the virus in the United Kingdom.

Read More: California declares emergency over coronavirus as death toll rises in US

Italy and Iran also saw the number of virus-infected rises while the reported number of deaths due to the virus also saw an increase.

107 people in Italy, 92 in Iran, 4 in France and two people each in Australia, Spain have died due to coronavirus related illnesses.

Read More: WHO designates 12 billion dollars to tackle fast spreading coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday reported that the total cases of those diagnosed with the dangerous COVD19 coronavirus have reached 90,000 cases world over.

WHO has announced a 12 billion dollar package granted by the World Bank designated to fighting the menace which has kept the world on edge.

Comments

comments