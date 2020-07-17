Coronavirus tally mounts to 259,998 with 2,085 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 2,085 new coronavirus cases and 49 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 259,998 and fatalities to 5,475.

According to the government’s Covid-19 portal, 23,907 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered patients in the country has mounted to 183,737 while 70,787 people are under treatment, of whom 1,895 are in critical condition. A total of 16,760,90 tests have thus far been conducted.

Sindh has reported 110,068 cases thus far, Punjab 89,023, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 31,486, Balochistan 11,385, Islamabad 14,454, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1,808 and Gilgit Baltistan 1,775.

‘Record 68,428 new virus cases’

The United States on Thursday set yet another record for new coronavirus cases with 68,428 infections recorded in 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

In that period the death toll also climbed by 974 people, the Baltimore-based university s tracker showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday).

That brought the total death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 138,201, and the total number of cases to 3,560,364.

