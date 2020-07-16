COVID-19: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports lowest daily toll in over six weeks

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday reported its lowest coronavirus death toll in more than six weeks, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, at least four more people have died from the novel coronavirus in the province today, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,124.

A total of 269 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 31,486.

The report said that as many as 22,613 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 353 new during the past 24 hours.

Read More: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 216 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Earlier on July 15, at least six more people had died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,120.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 216 new cases of coronavirus had been reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 31,217.

Comments

comments