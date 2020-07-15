Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 216 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

PESHAWAR: At least six more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,120, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 216 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 31,217.

216 new cases confirmed taking the total to 31,217. 6 more lives were lost (2 Peshawar, 2 Abbottabad, 1 Charsadda, 1 Dir Lower) taking the total to 1,120. 653 new patients recovered taking the total tally to 22,260. Total tests number will be updated later. pic.twitter.com/qI9iuUz0nT — Health Department KP (@HealthKPGovt) July 15, 2020

The report said that as many as 22,260 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 653 new during the past 24 hours.

Earlier on July 10, at least 11 more people had died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,074.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, 369 new cases of COVID-19 had been reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 29,775.

However, 20,271 active patients of the virus had recovered from the ailment so far including 768 new during the past 24 hours.

