11 more fall prey to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least 11 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,074, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, 369 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 29,775.

However, 20,271 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 768 new during the past 24 hours.

369 new cases confirmed taking the total to 29,775. 11 more lives were lost (3 Abbottabad, 2 Peshawar, 1 each in Mardan, Swabi, Swat, Mansehra, Hangu, D I Khan) taking total to 1,074. 768 patients recovered taking tally to 20,271. 172,760 total tests conducted in KP. pic.twitter.com/pbJ1tmdyRC — Health Department KP (@HealthKPGovt) July 10, 2020

Earlier on July 7, at least 10 more people had died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1038.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 120 new cases of coronavirus had been reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 28,236.

