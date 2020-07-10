11 more fall prey to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Web Analytics
PESHAWAR: At least 11 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,074, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, 369 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 29,775.

However, 20,271 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 768 new during the past 24 hours.

 

Earlier on July 7, at least 10 more people had died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1038.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 120 new cases of coronavirus had been reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 28,236.

 

