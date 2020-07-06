10 more succumb to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least 10 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1038, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 120 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 28,236.

120 new cases confirmed (1 Int’l flights) taking the total to 28,236. 10 more lives were lost (6 Peshawar, 1 each in Dir Lower, Chitral Lower, Kohat and Karak) taking total to 1,038. 121 patients recovered taking tally to 16,549. 164,267 total tests conducted in KP. pic.twitter.com/T7GyAJF0JP — Health Department KP (@HealthKPGovt) July 6, 2020

The report said that as many as 16,549 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 121 new during the past 24 hours.

Earlier on July 4, 18 more people had fallen prey to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the coronavirus death toll in the province to 1020.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 337 new cases of coronavirus had been reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 27,843.

