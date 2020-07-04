Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 18 deaths, 337 new COVID-19 cases  

PESHAWAR: At least 18 more people have fallen prey to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, bringing the coronavirus death toll in the province to 1020, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, a total of 337 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 27,843.

337 new cases confirmed (10 Int’l flights) taking total to 27,843. 18 more lives were lost (6 Peshawar, 4 Dir Lower, 3 Abbottabad, 3 Swabi, 1 Mardan, 1 Swat) taking total to 1,020. 723 patients recovered taking tally to 16,242. 158,900 total tests conducted in KP. pic.twitter.com/c6l38GqQRI — Health Department KP (@HealthKPGovt) July 4, 2020

The report said that as many as 16,242 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 723 new during the past 24 hours.

Earlier on July 3, 10 more people had died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 983.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, 232 new cases of COVID-19 had been reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 27,170.

However, 14,715 active patients of the virus had recovered from the ailment so far including 1,131 new during the past 24 hours.

