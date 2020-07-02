Web Analytics
10 more fall prey to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least 10 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 983, ARY News reported.

According to the statics released by the provincial health department, 232 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 27,170.

However, 14,715 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 1,131 new during the past 24 hours.

 

Read More: 441 COVID-19 patients recovered in KP; lockdown measures lifted in some areas

Earlier on June 30, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health department had confirmed that 441 more patients had recovered from COVID-19 which took the total number to 13,067.

The health department’s spokesperson had said that 16 people had passed away due to coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 951, whereas, 483 new cases had been reported that day. The total count of coronavirus cases in KP had reached 26,598.

After witnessing the decline in COVID-19 cases, smart lockdown restrictions had been lifted in some areas of Peshawar and Mardan.

