Coronavirus tally soars to 430 in Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT: Coronavirus cases in Gilgit Baltistan are on the surge as the federally-administered region has now 123 active virus cases, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to the Giglgit-Baltistan’s health ministry, the total number of the covid-19 cases have reached 430 in the region.

“At least four people have died from the virus in the territory,” the ministry said as the government coronavirus dashboard shows nearly 300 recoveries from the virus in the region.

In April, GB government had announced to begin phase-II of the COVID-19 lockdown when the active cases stood at 56 in the region.

The Adviser to CM GB on Information Shams Mir said that they decided to begin phase-II of the lockdown from Ramazan after successful completion of the phase-I. Giving details of ease in restrictions, he had said all government offices will be functional in the region, however, the schools will remain close.

“The offices will remain open from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm,” he said adding that businesses pertaining to fruits, dairy farming and others will also remain open. Major shopping centres, hair-dressers and mobile phone shops will remain close in the region, the minister said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Adviser to GB chief minister on Information Shams Mir had said that Gilgit Baltistan government is eyeing to ease lockdown restrictions in the region after more people recovered from novel coronavirus.

