GILGIT: Gilgit Baltistan government has announced to begin phase-II of the COVID-19 lockdown after only 56 active cases of the virus remain in the region, ARY NEWS reported.

During a press briefing from provincial ministers, the adviser to CM GB on Information Shams Mir said that they have decided to being phase-II of the lockdown after successful completion of the phase-I.

“The third phase will begin from Ramazan,” he said.

Law Minister Aurangzeb Advocate said that that only three cases of the virus were reported from Gilgit Baltistan on Wednesday, leaving behind 56 active cases.

Giving details of ease in restrictions, he said all government offices will be functional in the region from Thursday (tomorrow), however, the schools will remain close.

“The offices will remain open from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm,” he said adding that businesses pertaining to fruits, dairy farming and others will remain open.

Major shopping centres, hair-dressers and mobile phone shops will remain close in the region, the minister said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Adviser to GB chief minister on Information Shams Mir said on Tuesday Gilgit Baltistan government is eyeing to ease lockdown restrictions in the region after more people recovered from novel coronavirus.

He said that the Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman has put forward the suggestions for easing the lockdown during National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting.

“The rate of new cases reported from Gilgit Baltistan and recoveries made by the old patients is satisfactory,” Shams Mir said.

