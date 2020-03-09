KARACHI: Around 12,000 coronavirus testing kits have arrived from China at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, as Pakistan’s virus tally has jumped up to 15 on Monday, ARY NEWS reported.

Japan has also donated ten coronavirus testing kits to Pakistan on February 05 which were then handed over to officials of the National Institute of Health (NIH).

The kits were made available on a request by the Government of Pakistan. Each testing kit costs US$2,000.

Other than the coronavirus kits, China has also supplied aid to tackle locust swarm attack in the country which included 50 ton pesticides and 15 spray machines that arrived at Karachi airport today.

The aid has arrived after the Chinese delegation visited the country over locusts attack and announced to provide every possible support in tackling the matter.

On February 27, a working group of Chinese experts surveyed Tharparkar in order to extend assistance to Pakistan to curb swarms of locusts that have destroyed crops across the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to media Chinese experts said that their country will help Pakistan’s Plant Protection Department to eradicate swarms of plant eating locusts.

China will provide special spraying equipment and vehicles to Pakistan for use in eradication of the grasshoppers that have played havoc with standing crops and orchards across the country since last year, visiting Chinese experts said.

China will also provide drones to monitor the movement of locusts across the country.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing recently assured that his country will help Pakistan in combating swarms of locusts that have ravaged crops across the country.

