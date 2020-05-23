Coronavirus testing labs in Punjab to remain open during Eid

LAHORE: Ministry of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab on Saturday announced Eid schedule for coronavirus testing laboratories in the province, ARY News reported.

According to the schedule released by the ministry, coronavirus testing labs will work single shifts on the first day of Eid while day two and three will see the labs working two shifts a day.

Read More: Punjab minister Rashid Hafeez tests positive for coronavirus

Spokesperson for the ministry said that the shifts and personnel deployed on the days of Eid in various labs across the province may be increased or decreased according to the quantity of samples acquired.

The spokesman also lauded lab workers saying that they too are like frontline workers in Pakistan’s fight against coronavirus.

275 fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported from Punjab province during last 24-hours, raising the provincial tally to 18,730.

Read More: Punjab reports 275 fresh coronavirus cases as tally soars to 18,730

Giving a breakdown of the areas from where fresh cases were reported, the health department data showed that Hafizabad remained the most affected area with 55 new virus cases, followed by 54 cases from Faisalabad, 33 cases from Rawalpindi, 28 from Lahore, Gujranwala 24, Multan 14 and 11 each cases from Rahim Yar Khan and Sargodha.

The spokesman for the primary and secondary health care department Punjab said that overall 324 people have died from the virus in the province.

Comments

comments