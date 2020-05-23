Punjab reports 275 fresh coronavirus cases as tally soars to 18,730

LAHORE: Overall 275 fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported from Punjab province during last 24-hours, raising the provincial tally to 18,730 cases, ARY NEWS reported quoting provincial health department.

Giving a breakdown of the areas from where fresh cases were reported, the health department data showed that Hafizabad remained the most affected area with 55 new virus cases, followed by 54 cases from Faisalabad, 33 cases from Rawalpindi, 28 from Lahore, Gujranwala 24, Multan 14 and 11 each cases from Rahim Yar Khan and Sargodha.

The spokesman for the primary and secondary health care department Punjab said that overall 324 people have died from the virus in the province.

“We have currently performed 197225 tests,” the spokesman said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of coronavirus cases reported today were far less than those reported on Friday as 1,073 new virus cases emerged in Punjab during the last 24 hours of the previous day.

According to a spokesperson of Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, out of 1,073 fresh cases reported from all over the province, 499 were tested positive for the virus in Lahore.

The COVID-19 death toll in the province stood at 310, he said and added that Punjab has conducted 191,910 coronavirus tests thus far.

