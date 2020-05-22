Punjab reports 1,073 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: As many as 1,073 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab during the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 18,455, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a spokesperson of Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, out of 1,073 fresh cases reported from all over the province, 499 were tested positive for the virus in Lahore.

The CIVID-19 death toll in the province stood at 310, he said and added that Punjab has conducted 191,910 coronavirus tests thus far.

Read More: Punjab reports 697 new COVID-19 cases, death toll at 297

Earlier on May 21, at least 697 new CO|VID-19 cases had emerged in Punjab, taking the provincial tally to 17,382.

According to the statistics provided by the Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Lahore remained the most affected city of the province as it reported 298 cases out of the total on that day.

The CIVID-19 death toll in the province stood at 297. Punjab has conducted 185,540 coronavirus tests thus far, said the statics.

