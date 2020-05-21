Punjab reports 697 new COVID-19 cases, death toll at 297

LAHORE: As many as 697 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab during the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 17,382, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson of Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, out of 697 fresh cases reported from all over the province, 298 were tested positive for the virus only in Lahore.

The CIVID-19 death toll in the province stood at 297, he said and added that Punjab has conducted 185,540 coronavirus tests thus far.

Earlier on May 20, 709 new coronavirus cases had emerged in Punjab, taking the provincial tally to 16,685, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

17 more deaths had been reported, pushing the total number of provincial fatalities to 290. A spokesperson of the Punjab health department had said that of the fresh cases, 368 tested positive in Lahore.

Over 5000 people had recovered from the virus in the province while 180,450 tests had been conducted thus far, the department had said.

