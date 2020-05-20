Punjab reports 709 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

LAHORE: 709 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab, taking the provincial tally to 16,685, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

17 more deaths were reported, pushing the total number of provincial fatalities to 290.

A spokesperson of the Punjab health department said that of the fresh cases, 368 tested positive in Lahore.

Over 5000 people have recovered from the virus in the province while 180,450 tests have been conducted thus far, the department said.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza has lost her life to deadly coronavirus.

The PTI MPA contracted coronavirus four days ago and was admitted to Mayo hospital in Lahore after her health deteriorated. However, she died today while battling the virus.

Shaheen Raza was a member of the Punjab Assembly on reserved seats of women.

Paying rich tributes to the deceased MPA in his condolence message, Punjab’s chief executive said Shaheen Raza was an asset of the party and her services will not be forgotten.

Pakistan confirmed 46 more deaths from novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 985.

