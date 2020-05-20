PTI MPA Shaheen Raza dies of coronavirus in Punjab

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza on Wednesday has lost her life to deadly coronavirus.

The PTI MPA contracted coronavirus four days ago and was admitted to Mayo hospital in Lahore after her health deteriorated. However, she died today while battling the virus.

Shaheen Raza was member of the Punjab Assembly on reserved seats of women.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of party MPA Shaheen Raza with her heirs.

Paying rich tributes to the deceased MPA in his condolence message, the Punjab’s chief executive said Shaheen Raza was an asset of the party and her services will not be forgotten.

Read more: Pakistan reports 46 new coronavirus deaths, tally rises to 985

Pakistan confirmed 46 more deaths from novel coronavirus during last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 985.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,932 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 45,898.

Comments

comments